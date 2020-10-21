Liberia: Youth Wants Liberians go Back to the Soil

20 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — A Liberian youth from Bong County Samuel Babajuah has called on citizens of the country to unite and go back to the soil, expressing his frustration at Liberia's dependence on populated countries like China and India for the importation of its staple, rice.

Speaking to our correspondent in Bong County on one of his farms in Belequelleh Clan, Mr. Babajuah says going back to the soil can be the only option that will help reduce hardship. He says Liberia is a country of just less than five million people, adding that it is very much frustrating for it to depend on China and India for the importation of rice.

According to him, uniting and going back to the soil can be the best interest for the country as many people will become self-employed and not depending on the government all the time. He suggests that agriculture is an important element in the Poverty Reduction Strategy (PRS) because it provides employment and income for many.

Mr. Babajuah tells journalists that there are many young people in Liberia who can help to move the country forward through agriculture, adding that "maximizing the usage of the soil can build the Liberia we want because farming can put food on your table and money in your pocket." He believes that if at least 50% of the country's population gets involved in farming activities, it will be a significant contributing factor in addressing food insecurity.

He adds that hunger is an issue of growing concern nationwide, and farmers can play a critical role in helping individual families gain access to healthy, fresh, locally produced food. "Producing at least our staple food (rice) can help boost our economy. You are aware that Liberia spends over $200 million to import rice annually. So imagine if we are producing food," he says.

Right now, he says the country's budget is little over five hundred million United States Dollars, noting that if Liberia can be able to get such an amount from the soil, the National Budget can increase to billion dollars.

Mr. Babajuah concludes that as a youth of Bong County, he will continue to invest in the soil to help people who are struggling.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.