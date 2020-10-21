Tanzania: Disqualified Chadema Candidates Revive Clandestine Campaigns

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

TWO leaders from the opposition party-Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) are allegedly clandestinely conducting campaigns to get votes as Councillors in Tarime despite having been disqualified from the October 28th, this year General Elections race.

The returning officer for Tarime urban constituency, Mr Elias Ntiruhungwa said this during his first media briefing ahead of the polls, while naming disqualified candidates and their wards as Bashiru Abdhala (Nyamisangura) and Pamba Mwita (Sabasaba).

Mr Ntiruhungwa said that on October 7th, this year, his office issued letters from National Electoral Commission (NEC) to the Chadema officials, informing them that their appeals were dismissed by NEC after failing to meet set criteria.

"Both Bashiru and Pamba appealed to NEC after they were dropped from contesting and NEC had dismissed their appeals. Why are they conducting campaigns then?" he posed.

However, he warned Mr Bashiru, who is also the chairman of Chadema in Tarime urban constituency and Pamba, who is also a senior Chadema leader at Sabasaba ward to stop doing so, saying: "They are misleading members of the public; there will be no election on the position of councillorship in the two wards."

However, Mr Ntirihungwa appealed to all eligible candidates to get ready to elect leaders of their choices in the forthcoming General Election to be held on the 28th next week.

In the course, yesterday he posted a notice of elections in all 181 polling stations in the constituency promising to deliver credible fair and free elections, adding: "We are well prepared and every citizen will get an opportunity to vote."

