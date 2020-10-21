Tanzania: Azam Keep Simba, Yanga At Bay

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Jongo

AYOUB Lyanga and Idd Selemani netted a goal apiece, as the runaway Mainland Premier League leaders, Azam FC on Tuesday beat Ihefu 2-0 to open an-eight point gap clear with Simba and Young Africa.

New boy on the block, Zimbabwean Price Dube set up both goals as the 'ice cream makers' maintained their grip of the summit on maximum 21 points from seven matches.

It represents 100 per cent record for Aristica Cioba's lads since the beginning of the 2020/2021 season.

The Mainland league rivalry flares up again tomorrow when giants clubs, Young Africans and Simba SC get back into action at different venues.

The rival sides share the spoil with 13 points from five matches they have played each so far despite Yanga being in the third position, in front of Simba and league leaders, Azam FC with 18 points.

The two and other teams were in a break of action for about two weeks to pave ways for recently ended Taifa Stars' Fifa date friendly match against the 'Swallows' of Burundi held at Mkapa Stadium with visitors winning 1-0.

As the league resumes, the two old clubs are back to spice up their fight for the league leadership against other well drilled side including Azam FC.

Burundian Cedric Kaze will be in-charge of his maiden assignment as Yanga coach when he takes new responsibilities against Polisi Tanzania at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Already the former champions have bragged of winning the match, calling up their fans to show up in a big number and cheer for the victory despite missing two of their key players for various reasons.

Ally Makame, according to the club manager, Hafidh Saleh is suffering from Malaria while Mapinduzi Balama is nursing injuries.

However, he was confident to win the match "We are set to secure three crucial points against our opponents," said Saleh Kaze, has already put his 'priorities' to turn the former Mainland champions into a 'winning' outfit and urged the players to play intensively to secure important victories in their league assignments.

On the other hand, Simba, who beat Mlandege 2-0 in their warm up match held at Chamazi Stadium, are in Mbeya before moving to Rukwa to face Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga in a match that may, however, not be an easy task for the reigning champions considering to the fact their opponents will be playing before their home supporters.

Their away opponents have already started firing warning shots to defending champions Simba, saying that despite being marshaled by lethal strikers who can any time change results, the winning situation is for both side.

The club's head coach, Sven Vandebrook said that they landed in Mbeya for their twoday fitness with a squad of 22 players with a mission of winning the match.

"We are familiar with the ground that we are going to play our opponents and we are ready to spoil up their day."

"Though they have a home ground advantage, we will make sure we secure three crucial points to screw up our motive of defending the league title," he was quoted as saying.

Simba have strengthened their squad, marshaling their defence and striking force by bringing in new international players, among others, Benard Morrison from their rivals, Yanga and Kenyan defender Joash Onyango.

However, sources say that Simba may also miss the services of it's roving striker, Meddie Kagere who recently picked up injuries.

They will also miss the services of John Bocco, who was also 'sidelined' out when Taifa Stars lost 1-0 to Burundi because of injuries.

From five games, Simba have scored more goals (12) than any other team on the log while leaders Azam FC sit second on the list of goals netted with 10 goals but they are currently five points clear at the top of the table.

The Tanzania Prisons have temporarily moved to Sumbawanga for their home matches as their native Mbeya ground is undergoing renovation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.