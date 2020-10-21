Tanzania: Cashew Board Refutes Sulphur Powder Claims

THE Cashew Nut Board of Tanzania (CBT) has dismissed reports circulating in social media that sulphur dust applied on cashew trees has caused flowers to dry, leading to low produce.

CBT Acting Director General, Alfredy Francis told a press conference here that the claim was unfounded, as there was no record indicating such effects of sulphur on the cashew trees.

Sulphur is widely used for controlling the powdery diseases on cashew nut crops.

"I urge the public to ignore the information as it is untrue, sulphur powder is one of the pesticides widely used for controlling the cashew diseases for better harvests," he said.

The information circulating in social media claims that sulphur powered applied by farmers on cashew trees has damaged cashew trees.

The report further claims that the damage causes flowers to dry, leading to yield reduction on cashew nut crops produced in the country.

However, CBT Boss said the drying of the cashew flowers was caused by low temperature experienced between July and August in parts of Coast, Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma Regions.

"We had no cases of sulphur causing drying of flowers in all the 17 cashew growing regions. Low temperature experienced in parts of the Coastal areas such as Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma caused the damage" he said.

Mr Francis said that the drying of flowers usually occurs when temperature exceeds 30 degrees centigrade or when the temperature is below 20°, causing drying of flowers which lead to yield reduction.

He said the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) issued a weather alert on climate change in June, warning of expected low temperatures (below 20°) in some areas including Mtwara and Lindi.

He said the cashew flowers have started bearing after the stabilising of temperature since September, urging farmers to stick on best practices to ensure the flowers produce quality nuts.

On the other hand, the CBT Boss said that the damages of the flowers caused by climate effects did not affect the cashew production in the 2020/2021 harvest season.

The board said this season's harvest is expected to be 278,000 tonnes of cashews compared to 232,682 tonnes harvested last season.

He said that in the 2020/2021 harvest season, the cooperative unions ensured timely accessibility of pesticides and all other outputs for high yield production. He said the measure led to production of quality nuts with good shell outturn.