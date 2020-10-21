Liberia: TU Dismisses Allegation of Supporting Candidate in Upcoming Senatorial Poll

Harper — The Administration of the William V. S. Tubman University has thrashed allegation that it is supporting a specific candidate in the upcoming Mid-term Senatorial Election in Maryland County.

According to the University's Director for Communications, Solo Otto Gaye, the University is an independent institution willing to provide all political actors who intend to market their agendas the platform on its campuses for the pending senatorial election for cross-examination.

He vowed that Tubman University will continue to open its doors to all political partners, but warned that any candidate wishing to promote and share their political manifesto with students of the institution must do so through the university's department for communication and media services.

According to Gaye, there are speculations that the University is supporting the governing Coalition for Democratic Change candidate James Popee Biney in the Senatorial Election, an allegation he termed as 'false and misleading.'

He pointed out that though employees of the university have their constitutional right to support candidates of their choice individually, the Tubman University as an institution is not in the business of siding with political parties and candidates.

"If people are supporting candidate James Biney or Senator H. Dan Morias, it is being done on an individual basis. Tubman University is an educational institution, and not a political institution. We are not supporting anyone," he stressed.

Gaye reiterated that the Department of Public Relations will accept and guide all processes in compliance with the institution's policy for any Senatorial candidate who wants to interact with students on the campuses of the University.

The University's clarification comes weeks after speculations by some students and supporters of other political parties in the county on social media that its administration is supporting the candidacy of CDC candidate James Biney.

The TU official has, at the same time, announced the banning of "battle cries" on the university's campuses during school hours.

This means that students who gather in huge numbers to chant political slogans ("battle cries") while students are in the learning process are not be allowed to do so.

The Maryland County senatorial seat is being contested for by eight candidates, including former Harper District Representative James Biney of the ruling CDC, Tubman University Professor Wollor Emmanuel Topor, Rainbow Alliance; former Senator John A. Ballout, Jr., Independent candidate and incumbent Senator H. Dan Morias, who is seeking re-election as an independent candidate.

Others are Maryland County District #3 Representative Isaac Blalu Roland, Independent; Eric W. Giko of the Alternative National Congress; William Philip Anderson, Liberia Reparation Party (LRP) and Wilbert Yancy, independent candidate .

TU has two student-based political parties: Students Unification Alliance (SUA) and the Concerned Students Movement (CSMTU) leading student politics on the campuses of the state-run institution of higher learning in the Southeastern county of Maryland.