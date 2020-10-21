Liberia: Foreign Minister Says Diplomats 'Indispensable, Integral' Part of Liberia's Reconstruction Agenda

Monrovia — Foreign Minister Dee- Maxwell Saah Kemayah has highlighted the efforts of foreign diplomats in the reconstruction and development of the country, referring to the diplomats as "an indispensable and integral" part of the country's development agenda.

"I have considered our international colleagues as an indispensable and integral part of our reconstruction and development agenda," the Foreign Minister noted during the opening session of a four-day retreat of his Ministry at the Ministerial Complex, in Monrovia.

The Liberian Foreign minister noted that his attribution to the foreign diplomats is objectively based on what those partners have done and continued to do in terms of support to the Government and people of Liberia.

"I choose words very carefully, and I choose the word indispensable on an objective and genuine perspective," Minister Kemayah maintained as he showered praises on his international counterparts.

At the same time, the Doyen of the Liberian Cabinet assured members of the international community of Liberia's full collaboration in addressing issues of national and international concerns.

"I want to assure you, members of the international community, that we will leave no stone unturned in the discharge of our duties as a country. Liberia is a part of the international community but when it comes to our country then we step back but beyond our borders, we are indeed a part," the Foreign minister said.

He encouraged members of the Diplomatic Corps to feel welcome at any point in time to bring ideas, as it relates to the workings of the Foreign Ministry and the government at- large.

Kemayah stressed that under his leadership the ministry will work towards strengthening ties with the international community at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

"Let me, at this point in time, before I move forward, ask the rest of you in this theatre except for the members of the diplomatic corps to please stand to give a round of applause to the international community on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia for their relentless efforts and support to the Government and people of Liberia in our reconstruction and development quest." Minister Kemayah requested as participants of the four-day retreat offered a standing ovation with rounds of applause for the foreign diplomats.

Meanwhile, Minister Kemayah indicated that it would have been difficult if not impossible for him to provide appropriate leadership for the Ministry had it not been the availability of a framework (PAPD) by the Coalition Government which, according to him, provides a clear understanding for his work.

The Liberian Foreign Minister explained that the retreat is geared towards the formulation of a blueprint at the Ministry through a participatory approach that will subsequently be owned by employees.

"This is why we are here, officials and staff of the MFA for four days beginning today and ending on Friday so that we take stock of the Ministry and the foreign policy of the country at-large.

"Over the next four days, we hope to realize the objectives of this retreat embedded in the following - To discover what the MFA can be when it is at its best; to identify the elements of success that the team of MFA can carry from; to develop a common understanding of how the team of the MFA can work together to enhance the shared vision of President George Weah, the Coalition for Democratic Change, (CDC) and the MFA; and also to identify the strength, weaknesses of the entity and threats of the MFA and more importantly the foreign policy of Liberia, among others.

He disclosed that there are more than 100 participants from the MFA from diverse units, stating that participants are direct representatives of their various units that represent the total involvement of every unit at the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He maintained that the representation of every unit at the MFA is intended to stimulate the strongest sense of belongingness to the Ministry and also his leadership at the Ministry.

"Without the staff at the Ministry, I cannot move. This is why we will all, over the next four days, be able to go through the retreat and whatever document is derived will be adopted," the commissioned foreign minister indicated.