Liberia: Wild Chimpanzee Foundation, FDA Hold One-Day Consultation in Grand Gedeh County

Zwedru — Over 40 participants drawn from four southeastern counties, including Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Rivercess and Grand Bassa, have attended a one-day consultative meeting in Zwedru, the capital of Grand Gedeh..

The participants comprised of stakeholders from the proposed Krahn-Bassa National Park, local leaders, youths, women leaders, beneficiaries from the affected communities around the Grebo-Krahn National Park, among others.

The consultative meeting was organized by the Wild Chimpanzee Foundation (WFC) and Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

Giving the overview of the meeting in an exclusive interview with the Liberia News Agency recently, Dr. Annika Hillers, WFC Country Director, disclosed that her institution has been working with the FDA in order to create and manage protected areas, wildlife and their habitats.

She indicated that the WCF also provides some benefits for people living in the affected communities around the Parks.

Dr. Annika mentioned that the objective of the meeting is to bring stakeholders, key partners from the proposed Krahn-Bassa National Park face-to-face with their counterparts from the Grebo-Krahn National Park and showcase major activities the WCF and FDA are undertaking in the affected communities around the Grebo-Krahn National Park.

She noted that WCF has delivered several benefits as well as improved the lives of people living around the park.

Over the periods, Annika said, people from Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Sinoe counties have been having reservations about creating the Krahn-Bassa National Park;

The meeting will allow them to see the level of development, ranging from infrastructure, education, livelihood projects, among others.

According to the WCF Country Director, consultations with local communities and stakeholders; be it regional or National, are major steps in the creation of protected areas in Liberia.

"I am impressed with the form and manner the meeting was held. Everything went well", Annika said.

She mentioned benefits provided by the WCF for the surrounding communities to the Grebo-Krahn National Park to include Bees-keeping, Fish farming, Agriculture with specific emphasis on cassava and low land rice production, provision of rice and cassava mills, training of Eco-guards, who will patrol the Park and raise awareness to discourage people who are engaged in illegal activities in the park.

For her part, Madam Annie Pobleh, Tayuwon Statutory District Superintendent, Sinoe County, lauded WCF and FDA for the meeting.

She said she is overwhelmed by the outcome of the forum.

She emphasized that she is from an affected community to the proposed Krahn-Bassa National Park, who earlier supported the rejection of FDA when they visited her community because she held some reservations.

She elaborated that the meeting has revealed lots of activities undertaken by the WCF and numerous benefits enjoyed by people living in the affected communities.

"I will encourage my people to embrace the creation of the proposed Krahn-Bassa National Park", Pobleh added.

Most of the participants, especially those from Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Sinoe counties, where the proposed Park is situated, lauded WCF and FDA for the consultative meeting and two-day study tour.

They pledged to support the process of establishing the park and to encourage their citizens to support the undertaking.

The meeting was followed by a two-day study tour to communities where WCF has made interventions. Projects visited include Rice and Cassava production sites, rehabilitated school building in Klotiti, rehabilitated bridge on some bad roads, and rehabilitated Town Hall in Baos Town.

Others include rehabilitated hand pumps and water wells in several communities, training of citizens, among others.

The tour is expected to enhance interactions among community members and participants from the proposed Park.

The consultative meeting was graced by Grand Gedeh County Superintendent representative Olaska Bah, local authorities from Sinoe, Rivercess and Grand Bassa counties, as well as a number of local leaders from the participating counties.

The occasion was marked by various activities, including presentations on key issues pointing to the steps in creating and managing protected forests in Liberia.

Other activities include group discussions on perceived threats and recommendations on how to curb them, questions and answers and sharing of success stories of beneficiaries from livelihood intervention projects undertaken by WCF and FDA.