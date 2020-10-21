Liberia: Diaspora Lofain Identifies With Disabled Community in Lofa County

Voinjama — A citizen of Lofa County residing in North Dakota, the United States of America, Kennedy Ballah, has donated several food and non-food items to the disabled community in the county.

The items include ten 25 kg bags of rice, 10 packs of Vita food seasoning and 10 gallons of vegetable cooking oil.

Making the donation on behalf of Mr. Ballah in Voinjama City on October 15, Mr. Kolubah Borbor Akoi said it was Mr. Kennedy Ballah's way of identifying with the disabled in Lofa County.

Akoi noted that it was not a choice to be disabled or physically challenged, and that this was why Mr. Ballah saw the need to provide humanitarian aid to the disabled in Lofa County, especially during this period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Akoi indicated that the donation has no political intent, but was simply a way of identifying with the brothers and sisters who are challenged physically and thus left with limited opportunities of making a living.

According to Mr. Akoi, this is not the first time that Mr.. Ballah is providing assistance to the people of Lofa County, noting that Ballah has been providing assistance, including scholarships, food and non-food items in Voinjama City,

Lawalazu, Duojallamai, Jallamai Waterside, as well as other towns and villages across Lofa County, especially in 2014 during the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus in the country.

Akoi said Mr. Ballah has also pledged his unflinching support to the growth and development of Lofa and Liberia at large.

Receiving the items on behalf of the disabled, Madam Yamah Ballah thanked Mr. Akoi for presenting the items to the community of disabled in Lofa County.

Madam Ballah hailed the donor, Mr. Ballah for the gesture and for remembering his disabled kinsmen in Lofa County, describing the gifts as "timely".

She assured that the food items donated would be distributed to the intended beneficiaries at their headquarters in Voinjama City.

Madam Ballah called on Lofains at home and abroad as well as humanitarian bodies to emulate the "good example" of Mr. Kennedy Ballah in helping to provide support to the disabled and other citizens, especially during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.