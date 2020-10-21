Liberia: Sinoe District #one Rep. Duncan Breaks Ground for Radio Station in Butaw District

2 October 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By T. Ezekiel Geeplay

Greenville — Sinoe County District #One Representative Crayton Oman Duncan cut sod to construct a "modern" community radio station in Sinoe County to promote information dissemination in the county, especially for residents of Butaw Administrative District.

In an interview with LINA via telephone, the Sinoe County lawmaker said his reason for building the station is not to undermine the already existing community radio stations in the county, but to beef up efforts to promote information dissemination to citizens of the county.

"This radio station when completed will help to beef up the efforts of the other two or three radio stations that have been providing services to our people over the years," Rep. Duncan explained.

The Sinoe Representative estimated the cost of the radio project at a little over US$20,000, and called on residents of Butaw District and the county at-large to take it as their own, noting that it will help in spreading useful information to all.

Duncan pointed out that while it is true that the county has its own Community Radio in addition to two other radio stations, it is important to have more broadcasters because in case of technical fault on one, listeners can switch to the other.

"My station will not have any restrictions, especially in selecting or denying certain people, but rather everyone will have their space," Duncan pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sinoe County Senator Milton Teahjay has thanked his colleague Duncan for the "farsightedness" in adding another communication outfit for the people of the county, and called on everyone to help provide security and manage the investment.

Senator Teahjay, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Liberia Radio in Greenville, said he strongly believes that with the collective efforts of all citizens, the undertaking of lawmakers investing in the establishment of radio stations will not be in vain.

In response, residents of Butaw Administrative District thanked Representative Duncan for selecting Butaw as the site for the project, and assured that the lawmaker's project will be properly managed.

In an exclusive interview with the Liberia News Agency, Yeah Dogmah, a prominent son of Butaw Administrative District, said they are happy for a community radio station to be built in their area, nothing that it will also save them the money and time they usually spend in traveling 35 kilometers from Butaw to Greenville to get a public service announcement made on air.

The radio station that is currently under construction will be named the Butaw Communication Network or Butaw FM; according to Representative Duncan, and will bring to four the number of radio stations in Sinoe County.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.