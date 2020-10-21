Liberia: Sinoe District #one Rep. Duncan Breaks Ground for Radio Station in Butaw District

Greenville — Sinoe County District #One Representative Crayton Oman Duncan cut sod to construct a "modern" community radio station in Sinoe County to promote information dissemination in the county, especially for residents of Butaw Administrative District.

In an interview with LINA via telephone, the Sinoe County lawmaker said his reason for building the station is not to undermine the already existing community radio stations in the county, but to beef up efforts to promote information dissemination to citizens of the county.

"This radio station when completed will help to beef up the efforts of the other two or three radio stations that have been providing services to our people over the years," Rep. Duncan explained.

The Sinoe Representative estimated the cost of the radio project at a little over US$20,000, and called on residents of Butaw District and the county at-large to take it as their own, noting that it will help in spreading useful information to all.

Duncan pointed out that while it is true that the county has its own Community Radio in addition to two other radio stations, it is important to have more broadcasters because in case of technical fault on one, listeners can switch to the other.

"My station will not have any restrictions, especially in selecting or denying certain people, but rather everyone will have their space," Duncan pointed out.

Meanwhile, Sinoe County Senator Milton Teahjay has thanked his colleague Duncan for the "farsightedness" in adding another communication outfit for the people of the county, and called on everyone to help provide security and manage the investment.

Senator Teahjay, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Liberia Radio in Greenville, said he strongly believes that with the collective efforts of all citizens, the undertaking of lawmakers investing in the establishment of radio stations will not be in vain.

In response, residents of Butaw Administrative District thanked Representative Duncan for selecting Butaw as the site for the project, and assured that the lawmaker's project will be properly managed.

In an exclusive interview with the Liberia News Agency, Yeah Dogmah, a prominent son of Butaw Administrative District, said they are happy for a community radio station to be built in their area, nothing that it will also save them the money and time they usually spend in traveling 35 kilometers from Butaw to Greenville to get a public service announcement made on air.

The radio station that is currently under construction will be named the Butaw Communication Network or Butaw FM; according to Representative Duncan, and will bring to four the number of radio stations in Sinoe County.