Liberia: Govt to Look Into Alleged 'Threat' On Life of Journalist Jlateh - Min. Rennie

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia says its attention has been drawn to a media release by the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) in which it reported receiving a formal complaint from talk show host, T-Max Jlateh, alleging threats on his life.

"The accounts reported by the Union are startling enough to warrant the government extending invitations to the PUL and Mr. Jlateh in order to ascertain the actual nature of the allegations," Information Minister Ledgerhood J. Rennie said in a press statement.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Ministry of Information. Also invited to be in attendance are the National Civil Society Council and the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia.

The statement noted that: "It is worth stating that the administration of President George M. Weah has been making strides since its ascendency to create an enabling environment for all media to operate unfettered.

These new allegations bear the potential of unraveling the progress the government has made in improving the media landscape, the statement pointed out, and added: "The government therefore will not condone any act or conduct that threatens the security of anyone on account of their views, however political, needless to say a well-known talk show host.

President Weah has repeatedly demonstrated his respect for the fundamental human rights of everyone, irrespective of their association, including Mr.Jlateh, a longtime broadcaster, the statement stressed.