Liberia: NEC Boss Lauds Journalists - Urges Continuous Balanced Reportage of Elections

Buchanan — The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Browne Lassanah, has expressed delight at the work of journalists in the ongoing preparation for the Mid-term Senatorial Election, Referendum and the By-elections across the country.

Madam Lassanah said many media practitioners made follow-ups with the Commission regarding its operations and continue to report on activities leading to the December 8 poll; something she applauded.

"You have done a great job as journalists considering your follow-ups with NEC and other election-related happenings; such posture of professionalism should continue, she urged the journalists.

The NEC Chairperson made the commendation during a three-day media workshop on the theme: "2020 Elections Coverage for Understanding Campaign

Procedures, Offenses, and Expenses" in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County held at the weekend.

The forum, funded by UNDP gathered about 60 journalists from Liberia's 15 counties who are being drilled on the Legal Basis of the Elections, Role of the Media, Political Parties and Candidates, Display and Education about the Referendum Symbols as well as Campaign Expenses and Adjudication of Complaints.

The NEC Chairperson, who served as broadcast journalist at the state-owned Radio ELBC for about two decades, reminded members of the Fourth Estate to desist from publishing unbalanced stories that have the propensity to stigmatize individuals and institutions.

Madam Lassanah emphasized that Liberia needs the Media in its development stages, underscoring that their reportage will determine the maintenance of peace and increase citizens' appetite to follow the activities of the media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We depend on you because you are the ones who bring out the truth and always keep the Commission on its feet," she added and urged the press to remain on such path in the interest of Liberia.

The training is part of the warm-up exercises for the holding of the Mid-term Senatorial Election, National Referendum and By-elections in Sinoe and

Montserrado counties as provided for by Law under Chapter VII Articles 77 to 86 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

Facilitators at the workshop included the Independent Hearing Officer of NEC, Muana Valle, NEC Communication head Henry Flomo, the Coordinator of the Referendum Committee, Jappah Nah and the Deputy Director of Programs at the Commission, Nathan Garbie and Attorney Teage Jalloh from the Legal Section.

The training will be climaxed on Tuesday, October 20, after an in-depth understanding of the three Propositions for the Referendum and guidelines of the Electoral processes.