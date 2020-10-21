Liberia: Dr. Yonly Urges LIPA Graduates to Impact Society With Knowledge Acquired

Monrovia — The Director General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Dr. Alexander Yonly, has encouraged graduates of LIPA to use the knowledge gained to develop their country, rather than tearing it down.

The LIPA over the weekend graduated about four hundred students in different disciplines, including Public Financial Management, Human Resource Performance Management, Banking and Finance, and Procurement, among others.

LIPA is the primary institution that is charged with the responsibility of developing the capacity of Liberia's civil service which was established by an Act of the National Legislature in May 1968.

Serving as keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony in Monrovia, the LIPA boss said Liberia needs expertise and citizens of sound judgment that are willing to work under diverse conditions with one goal directed at changing circumstances and conditions.

According to him, the country wants men and women that will stand out more for unity, peace, stability, and the right atmosphere to increase investment, create more job opportunities, and better the human race.

Yonly asserted that there is a part of the National Anthem that says "Together we stand and divided we fall," describing it as "a powerful call on all Liberians.

"This call is for collective work and collective benefit. To ignore this clarion national call is to ignore the bedrock for national progress and development," Dr. Yonly stressed.

"I call on you to make the difference, stand out tall, rise above pettiness. Depoliticize your minds and fit within the civil service code, practice the skill of negotiations dialogue, valid conversation, and positive engagement and avoid the temptation to violence. Violence is only an option to those who lack ideas and skill of engagement," Yonly averred.

LIPA boss also encouraged the graduates to champion the public and private sectors with innovation, effectiveness and efficiency, citing that a nation must firstly revolutionize the public sector through depoliticizing the civil service and re-energize it with commitment dedication, selflessness, proficiency, tenacity of purpose and self-discipline.

He emphasized that if the nation must reach the zenith of everyone's expectations, all professionals must do their jobs professionally and be loyal to the state, noting: "Anything less, we as professionals have lost our value to service and become liabilities."

Meanwhile, one of the graduates, Mustapha Sherman, appreciated the Government of Liberia and the LIPA family for their continued efforts in making sure that they train hundreds of Liberians on a yearly basis for administrative purposes.

However, Sherman encouraged other Liberians to take the opportunity that LIPA is offering to enable them become marketable in society.