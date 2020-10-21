Liberia: Six Killed in Tragic Motor Accident

20 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — At least six persons are feared dead following a car accident on the route from Bong County Tuesday morning, 20 October involving a cocoa truck from Guinea that was headed to Monrovia.

Eyewitnesses say the truck ran off the road leading to the accident. The truck with plate number 2300 according to eyewitnesses, was allegedly on very excessive speed when the driver lost control and almost dumped into a nearby valley.

One of the eyewitnesses Jonathan Tumba told journalists that when he arrived on the scene, he saw the only survivor of the accident in a very critical condition. According to Mr. Tumba, the survivor who was also a passenger, managed to have explained that the truck driver was sleeping, leading to the accident.

There have been rumors that unknown criminals allegedly beat the only survivor in order to steal the goods on the truck. However the eyewitness did not comment on this claim because he says he went on the scene late.

Four bodies are reported to have been recovered so far while the remaining two are still under the truck.

Our Bong County correspondent says police officers from Salala, lower Bong County have gone on the scene to investigate the actual cause of the accident.

