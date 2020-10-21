Liberia: Market Women Campaign for President Weah

United Women for Peace, a local women group has vowed to re-elect President George Manneh Weah for second term in office in 2023.

"We the United Women for Peace have reached a decision to support the re-election of President Weah in the next election", the women vowed.

They made the vow on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the official launch of the organization in the Borough of New Kru Town, Electoral District#16, Montserrado County.

The ceremony brought together scores of market institutions and market women, from various districts across the county. The women said their decision to support President Weah is based on his vision for market women across Liberia, irrespective of political or tribal affiliation.

Speaking during the official launch, the group president Ms. Esther Cooper said, they are excited over President Weah's recent groundbreaking program in Duala, Bushord Island for the construction of a modern market building or the Duala Market.

"Upon hearing the news that President Weah was breaking ground to construct a modern market for marketers in Duala we the women became excited", Ms. Cooper said.

She said the market project is something that has trickled their decision to think of no one else to support than the incumbent President, justifying that he's a true leader who cares about his people "particularly some of us who are bread winners for our families."

In their endorsement for President Weah, the women also argued Mr. Weah is the only Liberian leader who has shown interest in lifting Liberians out of poverty, noting that the leadership ability he President has exhibited over the past two years is something worth commending.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The women identified several developments carried out by President Weah, including construction of market buildings across Montserrado, scholarships for students, assistance to private school teachers and payment of students' WASSCE fees, among others.

Meanwhile, the group urged Liberians to allow President Weah to complete his tenure for the forward march of the country, saying "if we make mistake by electing people who don't have this country at heart then we should hold ourselves responsible."

Prior to the ground breaking in Duala, President Weah recently dedicated the newly constructed 14 Omega Market building in VOA community, Paynesville outside Monrovia, and has promised to construct market buildings across the country, given that his own late mother was a market woman.