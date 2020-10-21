Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Sudanese-Ethiopian border reopens for trade

October 17 - 2020 ED DAMAZIN / EL GEDAREF Three border crossings between Sudan's Blue Nile state and Ethiopia were officially re-opened on Friday, marking the resumption of trade exchange and border relations between the two countries.

Sources from Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, told Radio Dabanga that the opening was attended by representatives of the Sudanese and Ethiopian authorities.

The sources clarified that Blue Nile state now has three official crossings with neighbouring Ethiopia, in addition to other unofficial ones.

The crossings are of great importance to the people of the two countries, especially in the field of trade. Sugar, cooking oil, coffee, soap, and perfumes from Ethiopia are sold at markets in Blue Nile state's Geisan. In 2018, 2.5% of Sudan's exports went to Ethiopia.

The Wali (Governor) of Blue Nile state, Abdelrahman Noureldayem, stated that there are security measures in place for the resumption of cross-border trade. Import tax across the state's border will also be cancelled.

Four killed in Port Sudan protests

October 19 - 2020 PORT SUDAN / KASSALA / KHARTOUM Violence continued in Red Sea state and Kassala over the weekend. In Port Sudan four people were killed on Saturday, and five were injured. Hospitals have been attacked by government forces.

Witnesses reported a heavy deployment of government forces in Port Sudan.

In total, 12 people died and 48 were wounded in Red Sea state since mass protests erupted against the dismissal of Kassala Governor Saleh Ammar on Tuesday.

Zaafaran El Zaki, director of the Ministry of Health in Red Sea state, told Radio Dabanga that three people were wounded on Sunday. He stated that no one died as a result of Sunday's violence.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander in eastern Sudan said that the RSF was able to control the situation in Port Sudan. He called on all parties to exercise restraint in order to maintain security and stability in the state.

Sources reported the seizure of a Kalashnikov, a pistol, and dozens of bullets in Port Sudan. Ten pickup trucks, some without number plates, and a number of motorcycles were also confiscated. About 30 people were arrested.

US President Trump's pledge to rescind terror list status met with hope and caution

October 20 - 2020 WASHINGTON / KHARTOUM The announcement by US President Donald Trump that the designation of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is to be rescinded, has been welcomed by the Sudanese leadership, who also eagerly await Trump's official notification of the decision to Congress.

ICC Prosecutor: 'Meeting with PM productive'

October 19 - 2020 KHARTOUM Prosecutor Bensouda held separate meetings with the prime minister, Sovereign Council deputy chairman and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan, and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed El Taayshi and Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari.

Sudan inflation reached 212.29 per cent in September

October 17 - 2020 KHARTOUM Sudanese will protest dire living conditions across the country tomorrow, after the Sudanese Professionals Association announced its support of marches being held in commemoration of the Sudanese October Revolution.

Eight people killed in demonstrations in eastern Sudan

October 16 - 2020 KASSALA / PORT SUDAN / SUAKIN After government forces used live ammunition to disperse protestors, eight people were killed, among them a member of the paramilitary RSF, and 31 others injured in eastern Sudan's Kassala.

Darfur Govs discuss security and peace

October 16 - 2020 NYALA / KUTUM In Nyala, capital of South Darfur, the first Coordination Forum for the governors of Darfur discussed security concerns, the economy, and social issues. A group of armed men has been robbing people on the El Tina-Kutum road in North Darfur.

Six women, child kidnapped on Sudan-Ethiopia border

October 15 - 2020 EL GEDAREF Six Sudanese women and a child were kidnapped by Ethiopian gunmen in El Gedaref. Their captors are demanding a ransom of half a million Sudanese Pounds from their families for their release.

Activists: 'Rift Valley Fever epidemic' in Northern State

October 15 - 2020 MEROWE The United Resistance Coordination of Merowe in the Northern State announced that the number of deaths from Rift Valley Fever has risen to 79, while the number of recorded cases has reached 1,962.

Al Bashir faces questions on Darfur war crimes

October 14 - 2020 KHARTOUM Ousted President Omar Al Bashir was questioned by the Darfur War Crimes Investigation Commission last week, along with Islamist leader and former Foreign Affairs Minister El Haj Atta El Manan.

