Nigeria: #EndSARS - UN Reiterates Call for 'Maximum Restraint' By Security Agents

21 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has reiterated the UN's call for maximum restraint in security forces' response to the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

"The UN and I are following the protests in Nigeria calling for an end to human rights violations.

"I join the UN Secretary-General in stressing the importance of respect for peaceful protests and freedom of assembly, and call on the security forces to exercise maximum restraint," she said on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The message is in response to a tweet by Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy, urging the UN to intervene shortly after security agents allegedly opened fire on protesters in Lagos.

"UN, Amina Mohammed, UN Watch, the situation in Lagos is now out of control!!!

"You guys need to intervene even though I know there's a protocol. This is SERIOUS!!," Burna Boy twitted.

Tuesday's incident occurred five days after UN Secretary-General António Guterres advised security agencies not to use brute force against peaceful protesters.

Addressing journalists through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, in New York, Mr Guterres said he was keenly following the #EndSARS protests.

Stressing the importance of respect for peaceful protests and freedom of assembly, he urged the "security forces to exercise maximum restraint in the policing of the demonstrations."

It is not clear those responsible for the shooting at the Lekki toll gate, where the protesters have laid siege for two weeks.

Reports say unspecified number of people were killed and injured in the shooting, which occurred at nightfall.

