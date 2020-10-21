South Africa: B-BBEE and Disability - a Formula for Discrimination and Segregation

analysis

The B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice present some significant incentives for integrating people with disabilities into the economy, with disability initiatives potentially contributing up to 15 points to a company's B-BBEE scorecard. Sadly, however, for most businesses, investing in disability-related projects is still largely an exercise in ticking boxes and chasing scorecard targets. Although the greater focus on the empowerment of people with disabilities is to be welcomed, the motives and methods utilised by some employers are questionable.

In Progression's 18 years of operation as a consulting company specialising in disability management in the workplace, we have observed an ever-increasing trend of companies opting to implement hosted projects where learners with disabilities are placed at a "host employer" for the practical component of their learnership. The vast majority of conversations we are having with our clients lately involve requests for learners with disabilities to be hosted externally, with some requiring guarantees of permanent employment at the end of the project. Over the last 6 months, 75% of the projects we have implemented have been for hosted learnerships.

Hosted learnerships allow organisations to enjoy all the scorecard benefits linked to disability without needing to see or interact with the learners. Although...