Liberia: Pro-President Weah Group Endorses Findley's Grand Bassa Senatorial Bid

Buchanan — A group under the banner 'Nationalist Congress in Support of President Weah' have declared support for former Foreign Minister Gbehzongar Findley as political campaigns heighten in the county.

The endorsement program, which took place in the auditorium of the Seventh Day Adventist High School in Buchanan on Sunday October 18, brought together hundreds of Mr. Findley's supporters from diverse groupings in the county.

Since the ex-top Liberian diplomat accepted a petition to contest the 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Bassa County, he has received the highest endorsements with prominent individuals, institutions and several other ex-representative aspirants from across the county showing support for him.

Solomon Jeffery, Chairman of the group which has shown unflinching support for President George Weah's presidency, said that they have "critically scrutinized" all the candidates in the Grand Bassa race and have realized that Mr. Findley is the "best person to oust Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence".

"We, the members and heads of the Nationalist Congress in Support of President Weah, have realized that your vision to promote peace and reconciliation, which will bring [the] Bassa people under one umbrella with a shared vision for the county, educating our future leaders and your continued support to women and youths, is a clear manifestation that we need to support you," said Jeffery during the program.

"We are believing God that you will repair the broken wounds of our citizens through your developmental minds and connections to develop Grand Bassa County".

Jeffery mentioned that his group is in "full gear" to campaign across the five electoral districts of the county to ensure that Findley is elected Senator on December 8,2020.

"We have not come to endorse you with words but we want you to know that our endorsement will continue in the five electoral districts to ensure that you are elected," he said.

"Our men and women are prepared to campaign from village to village, town to town under the rain and sun".

Jeffery encouraged Findley to keep his "torch burning", adding that the "Bassa people have resolved to elect you".

Accepting the endorsement, the former Grand Bassa County senator and Pro-Tempt of the Liberian Senate assured that the county will experience "greater developments' if elected senator.

"I am over excited to see my people turning out in [their] numbers, to let me know that they need me to continue my work for them. I am going to always answer to your call and the reason I'm in this race is to help you," Findley said.

"We want to see our people working like before, when we had Buchanan Renewables and other companies that came to the county through our influence."

Findley then outlined his contribution to the county in terms of education and other development initiatives, adding that he is "prepared to change the dynamics of the county" by using the senatorial position to connect roads and ensure that the health system of the county gets at a better level, among others.

"I have come to say thank you to the 'Nationalist Congress in Support of President Weah' and all other supporters for trusting me through your many endorsements but the final endorsement will be at the ballot box were we all will climax our decisions," he continued.

"It's time to save our county from leaders who have had no major impact on the livelihood of our people. It's time to put development above self-interest for the betterment of our people and county".

As it stands, the political battle for the senatorial seat appears to be among four top candidates: Rep. Vicent Willie, Madam Magdalene Harris, Ex-Foreign Minister Findley and the incumbent Senator Kangar-Lawrence.