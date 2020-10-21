South Africa: Covid-19 Cases Rise to 706 304 With 18 656 Deaths

21 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 706 304, with 164 more COVID-19 related deaths reported.

In the last 24 hours, 15 366 people took the COVID-19 test. As of Tuesday, 1 058 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 164 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 18 656.

Of the latest fatalities, 52 were from Gauteng, 46 from the Eastern Cape and 41 from Free State.

Nine deaths are from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from the Western Cape, five from Limpopo, two from the Northern Cape and one from Mpumalanga.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

However, the recovery rate stands at 90%.

Globally, there have been 40 251 950 confirmed cases, including 1 116 131 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO, the African region has reported an increase in both cases and deaths in the last seven days, with an 11% increase in new cases and an 8% increase in new deaths.

This pattern is a drive by South Africa and Ethiopia, with Kenya and Botswana also reporting a notable spike in infections.

"An unusually high number of cases was reported from Botswana this week, with over 1 800 cases reported in one day," the WHO said, adding that it is largely attributed to a backlog of tests, mostly from in and around the capital city of Gaborone.

Meanwhile, South Africa has accounted for approximately 70% of deaths on the continent in the past week.

"The high number of deaths being reported is partially attributed to a mortality audit and many of these deaths are retrospectively reported," the organisation explained.

In addition, Mauritania recorded a large upsurge from last week (12 to 80 cases), all reported from the capital, Nouakchott.

"Although this is a higher number of cases than Mauritania has reported in recent weeks, it remains lower than the daily numbers reported in July."

India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom continue to report the highest number of cases, the WHO said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.