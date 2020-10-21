South Africa: Covid-19 Cases Rise to 706 304 With 18 656 Deaths

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 706 304, with 164 more COVID-19 related deaths reported.

In the last 24 hours, 15 366 people took the COVID-19 test. As of Tuesday, 1 058 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 164 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 18 656.

Of the latest fatalities, 52 were from Gauteng, 46 from the Eastern Cape and 41 from Free State.

Nine deaths are from KwaZulu-Natal, eight from the Western Cape, five from Limpopo, two from the Northern Cape and one from Mpumalanga.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

However, the recovery rate stands at 90%.

Globally, there have been 40 251 950 confirmed cases, including 1 116 131 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the WHO, the African region has reported an increase in both cases and deaths in the last seven days, with an 11% increase in new cases and an 8% increase in new deaths.

This pattern is a drive by South Africa and Ethiopia, with Kenya and Botswana also reporting a notable spike in infections.

"An unusually high number of cases was reported from Botswana this week, with over 1 800 cases reported in one day," the WHO said, adding that it is largely attributed to a backlog of tests, mostly from in and around the capital city of Gaborone.

Meanwhile, South Africa has accounted for approximately 70% of deaths on the continent in the past week.

"The high number of deaths being reported is partially attributed to a mortality audit and many of these deaths are retrospectively reported," the organisation explained.

In addition, Mauritania recorded a large upsurge from last week (12 to 80 cases), all reported from the capital, Nouakchott.

"Although this is a higher number of cases than Mauritania has reported in recent weeks, it remains lower than the daily numbers reported in July."

India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom continue to report the highest number of cases, the WHO said.