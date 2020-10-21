South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee On Appointment of AG Recommends Ms Tsakani Maluleke As Suitable Candidate

document

The Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General today unanimously agreed to recommend Ms Tsakani Maluleke as the suitable candidate for the position of the Auditor-General of South Africa.

The committee appreciates the calibre of all the candidates that were interviewed for this position, who presented themselves in a professional manner. The committee was also impressed by the fact that all the candidates that were interviewed were found to be fit and proper, by the State Security Agency of South Africa (SSA), to occupy the Office of the Auditor-General. The committee would like to thank them for availing themselves for this position. The recommended candidate, Ms Maluleke, displayed through her qualifications, experience and knowledge of key issues that are required for that position, that she is equal to the task and came out on top in the interviews.

The committee shortlisted eight candidates, two of which withdrew their candidacy before the interviews. Therefore, the committee only interviewed six candidates. One of the six candidates withdrew his name after the interview process was concluded.

It is worth noting that all the shortlisted candidates were subjected to a vetting process from the SSA. Due to the delays experienced in getting the outcomes of the vetting from the SSA, the committee resolved to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request an extension date beyond the deadline date of 31 August 2020. Through the intervention of the National Assembly, the committee was granted an extension until 30 October 2020.

The committee has also unanimously adopted the committee's report. The report is scheduled for tabling and debate before the National Assembly for Tuesday, 27 October 2020.