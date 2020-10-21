South Africa: Scopa Applauds Law Enforcement Agencies for Collaboration in Fighting Corruption

document

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) was today briefed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks on the progress made in Covid-19-related procurement cases.

The committee was informed that currently the SIU is investigating R10.5 billion of the total year to date of Covid-19 expenditure. Gauteng has R4.3 billion personal protective equipment (PPEs) contracts under investigation, followed by the Eastern Cape at R1.9 billion and KwaZulu-Natal at R533 million. The top three municipalities under investigation are Tshwane at R533 million, followed by the Cape Town Metro at R459 million, and Ethekwini Metro at R457 million.

Scopa has applauded the collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption and has called for appropriate consequence management processes to follow for implicated individuals. The committee identified the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) as a mechanism that can allow for additional resources to be allocated towards fighting fraud and corruption. However, Scopa is clear that its support to law enforcement agencies is conditional. Scopa's support is on the basis of the work of law enforcement agencies yielding tangible results in as far as consequence management is concerned.