South Africa: Dialogue to Flesh Out Importance of Buying Local

21 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The economic benefits of buying locally made products, as well as the impact of buying fake goods, will be among the topics discussed at a dialogue hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

"The dialogue also aims to educate consumers and manufacturers on the mandates of the dtic's technical industrial institutions and to educate the public on the #BuyLocal campaign.

"We will also highlight the importance of buying products that comply with approved technical standards and regulations, and create awareness on fake goods illegally bearing Proudly South African's logo, and the South African Bureau of Standards' stamp of approval," said dtic Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina.

Thursday's dialogue, which the department will hold in collaboration with Proudly South African, will highlight the economic benefits of buying local, as well as key sectors that can make a significant contribution to job creation and economic growth for the country.

Proudly South African CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, said the importance of supporting locally grown, produced and manufactured goods and services has never been more relevant than now.

"The reinvigoration of the South African economy and reversing the escalating unemployment figures will be a collective effort, starting with the commitment of the public and private sectors, as well as individual consumers to buy local," said Mashimbye on Tuesday.

Several dtic agencies will participate in the dialogue, including the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), South African National Accreditation System (SANAS), South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), and National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA).

