South Africa: President to Respond to Economic Recovery Plan Debate

21 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today respond to a debate by a hybrid Joint Sitting of Parliament on the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The President presented the plan to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces last Thursday.

In his address, President Ramaphosa characterised the plan as a set of extraordinary measures to restore the economy to inclusive growth following the devastation caused by COVID-19 to people's lives and the economy.

The President appealed to all South Africans to work together to build a new economy.

Linked to the vision for the country set out in the National Development Plan, the objectives of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan are to:

- Create jobs, primarily through aggressive infrastructure investment and mass employment programmes;

- Reindustrialise the economy, focusing on growing small businesses;

- Accelerate economic reforms to unlock investment and growth;

- Fight crime and corruption; and,

- Improve the capability of the state.

Today's hybrid Joint Sitting of Parliament at 15h00 provides a platform for members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to engage on the address delivered by the President on 15 October 2020.

The President will respond at the end of the debate via Parliament's virtual platform.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.