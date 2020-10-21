Malawi: All Set for Blantyre Summer Music Party, Organizers Promise More Fun

21 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

The Five79 Promotions which are the main organizers of the Blantyre Summer Music Party says preparations for the much awaited music show slated for October 24 2020 at Scallas in Blantyre are now over and fans should expect more fun.

The Summer music party which is bringing together over 12 celebrated local artists that includes; Rita, Piksy, Saint, Dare Devilz, Rashley , Eli Njuchi, Hyphen just to mention a few will be the first big show to be hosted in the City of Blantyre after The Presidential Task Force on Covid 19 lifted the partial lockdown in the country.

Five79 Promotions Managing Director Wisdom Phanga confirmed to Nyasa Times that they have finalised everything and that all things are now in place.

"What we are waiting now is the date (October 24) to host the memorable show. I am very much optimism that this will be one of the best event. We are very sure that people will come in their large numbers like they did last weekend when we hosted a pre-party at Blues where Piksy gave a great performance to the fans," said Phanga.

He further said that, "All the artists lined up for performance are geared and ready to deliver great performances on the stage because our target is to make this event memorable,".

Phanga has promised music followers in the country to expect more events in a quest to promote promote local artists through live performances.

The show will also have a number of up-and-coming artists such as Black Mind, Godskho, Poid, Gatman and other various activities which includes; dancing competition, acrobatics, pool play, art exhibition, darts and many more.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

