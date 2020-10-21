South Africa: Sports Committee Warns Instability At Sascoc Could Jeopardise SA's Preparations for Tokyo 2021

document

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has warned the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to get its house in order, to avoid jeopardising the country's preparations for next year's games in Tokyo, Japan.

The committee raised this concern today during a briefing on Sascoc's preparations for its annual general meeting (AGM), as well as on the arbitration process of the acting President, Mr Barry Hendricks.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Beauty Dlulane, questioned how was the AGM going to run smoothly in November when there were already signs of distrust to the IOL facilitator, Mr Sam Ramsamy, with some board members accusing him of favouritism and discriminating against some associations and sporting codes?

"We are very worried how Sascoc is going to monitor the AGM if the highest official of the IOL who is going to look after the elections is not trusted by some members and associations?

"We want a speedy recovery of Sascoc to ensure the smooth preparations for Tokyo 2021, and so that other member associations like Cricket SA can also be assisted to get their house in order."

The committee also heard the Sascoc board took a resolution to discontinue all disciplinary proceedings against Mr Hendricks and demanded reasons as well as background on the charges.