South Africa: Committee Endorses Tsakani Maluleke As SA's Next AG

21 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General has unanimously agreed to recommend Tsakani Maluleke as South Africa's next Auditor-General (AG).

The committee recommended her as a suitable candidate for the position of the AG on Tuesday.

The committee said it appreciates the calibre of all the candidates that were interviewed for this position, who presented themselves in a professional manner.

It said it was impressed by the fact that all the candidates that were interviewed were found to be fit and proper, by the State Security Agency of South Africa (SSA), to occupy the Office of the AG.

"The recommended candidate, Ms Maluleke, displayed through her qualifications, experience and knowledge of key issues that are required for that position, that she is equal to the task and came out on top in the interviews."

Maluleke is currently the Deputy AG and the first South African woman to be appointed as the Deputy Auditor-General.

Prior to taking the reins as Deputy AG from 1 April 2014, she had served as national leader: Audit Services, a strategic position that directs all audit work at the Auditor General South Africa.

The committee's recommendation comes as the term of the current AG Kimi Makwetu ends on 30 November 2020.

The committee shortlisted eight candidates, two of which withdrew their candidacy before the interviews.

"Therefore, the committee only interviewed six candidates. One of the six candidates withdrew his name after the interview process was concluded. It is worth noting that all the shortlisted candidates were subjected to a vetting process from the SSA."

Due to the delays experienced in getting the outcomes of the vetting from the SSA, the committee resolved to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request an extension date beyond the deadline date of 31 August 2020.

Through the intervention of the National Assembly, the committee was granted an extension until 30 October 2020.

The committee also unanimously adopted the committee's report.

The report is scheduled for tabling and debate before the National Assembly on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

