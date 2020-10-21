South Africa: Agriculture Committee Calls On Minister to Declare Parts of Free State and Northern Cape Disaster Areas

20 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (National Assembly), calls on Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza, to declare the areas in the Free State and Northern Cape affected by huge and widespread veld fires disaster areas.

In the wake of the raging veld fires which occurred on the 18th of October 2020, many farms in areas such as Hertzogville, Hoopstad, Bultfontein and Dealesville have been destroyed. There have been huge losses of property, livestock and game.

We commend the farmers and farming communities for saving lives and ensuring that there are no casualties, and for acting swiftly to prevent further devastation and decimation of property.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said: "We trust that the investigation will rule out the possibility of arson as it is inconceivable why anyone would want to cause such widespread destruction."

