Malawi: MPs to Grill Chakwera On Jerusalem Embassy, Duty-Free Week, Passport Fee Reductions

Parliament has confirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera has already been given nine questions which legislators will ask him this Wednesday afternoon when he appears before National Assembly to answer questions as provided for in the Constitution.

Nine questions have been submitted to Chakwera through the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara according to Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye.

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Zomba Chisi, Mark Botomani will ask President Chakwera on his administration's foreign policy in relation to his decision to establish a Malawi diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, Israel.

Chisi's question come against a background of an unresolved conflict between Israel and Palestine over east Jerusalem. Due to the conflict, many countries in diplomatic relations with Israel have not recognised Jerusalem as the capital and instead establish their missions in Tel Aviv.

In his maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered in Parliament on September 4, Chakwera announced that Malawi will establish its mission in Jerusalem, a decision some local governance commentators have described as insensitive and a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution.

If Chakwera fulfils his promise, Malawi would be the first African country to establish a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.

The matter also came up on September 10 when Chakwera for the first time was responding to questions in Parliament as the President acknowledged the debate on his decision to reopen the mission offices in Jerusalem, saying Malawi was a sovereign State and that "relationships will be established with any country provided it is for the benefit of Malawian people".

In November last year, Chakwera--a former Malawi Assemblies of God president who quit the pulpit in 2012 to join frontline politics by vying for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidency--visited Israel to pray for Malawi, according to his post on Twitter.

Another question will come from Nkhotakota North East MP Martha Lunji of DPP who will quiz Chakwera on why his administration on assembling 'Madala Team' by recalling from retirement former public servants - contrary to Tonse government's transformation philosophy to employ more youth.

Lunji will also grill Chakwera on when will he implement the proposed duty-free week and reduction of passport application processing fees to K14 000 as pledged during the election campaign.

Other questions will come from MP Zomba Lisanjala Dr William Susuwele Banda on what the President is doing to avoid electoral related violence in 2025 which he said is already marring current by-elections.

The questions will be followed by supplementary questions.

Chakwera became the sixth President of Malawi following his triumph in the court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election held on June 23. He was propelled to power through a nine-party Tonse Alliance with Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima as vice-president.

This will be a second appearance for Chakwera in Parliament for Question Time since the country's second president, Bakili Muluzi, did the same in the early days of his administration.

Muluzi's successor, Bingu wa Mutharika (deceased) vehemently refused to appear before Parliament to fulfil the constitutional requirement.

President Joyce Banda, who was Bingu's estranged vice-president but ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order in April 2012 following Bingu's death, never attempted to appear before Parliament as did her successor Peter Mutharika who ruled the country from 2014.

