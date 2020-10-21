Botswana: Bontshetse, Sesinyi Lose Again

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) electoral appeals board has dismissed cases in which Senki Sesinyi and Maokaneng Bontshetse were seeking redress after the October 10 elections.

Bontshetse and Sesinyi competed for vice president one and two respectively.

BFA chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo, confirmed that the cases were dismissed on Monday and that the electoral appeals board had indicated that it would state reasons for dismissal at a later date.

In the elections, Marslow Motlogelwa had received 29 votes for vice president one position against Bontshetse's 28 and Ngele Ngele's two.

The vice president two position went to Masego Nchingane with 26 votes followed by Sesinyi with 23 votes while Solomon Ramochotlhwane got 11 votes.

In his appeal, Sesinyi argued that the elections were marred by irregularities, particularly in Jwaneng. He stated that similar colour ballot papers were used in a presidential re-run between Tebogo Sebego and Maclean Letshwiti contrary to BFA electoral code Article 16, which stipulated that 'the ballot paper shall be of a different colour for each round of the elections'.

Sesinyi further argued that Article 20 stipulated that only members of the electoral committee could take part in the count and that all operations, opening the urn, counting ballot papers and counting votes, shall be carried out in a way that could be followed clearly by members of the general assembly.

He said Article 20 was not followed in Jwaneng given that the BFA secretariat was conducting elections, which he said contravened the procedures.

On one hand, Botshentse wanted an explanation on why one ballot for him was declared spoilt after being found in the wrong box.

