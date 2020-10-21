Malawi: Nyasa Bullets Organise Mangochi Training Camp Along Lake Malawi Beaches

21 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Japhet Thole

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has begun its journey of title defense with a training camp away from Blantyre priotising team bonding.

The People's Team started their training on Tuesday after arriving in Mangochi on Monday where according to Head Coach Callisto Pasuwa, will offer a good bonding session.

"Today we had two sessions. Gym work in the morning and beach session in the afternoon. We thought Mangochi is the best place for our training program because of its proximity to the lake. We wanted a place where players will be together so that we work on team bonding and team spirit." Pasuwa said while speaking to the team's media officer.

Bullets, defending champions of both Ecobank Charity Shield which is first to be played and TNM Super League are then looking forward to assembling a team that should perform in four weeks before the season commences after a 7-month Covid-19 break.

But Pasuwa also said while they are working on such a program, they wish they had more weeks to practice taking into consideration the time players have been out of touch.

"We should have been given six weeks or more for the players to be ready to play as you know the players were at home for almost six months. That is the reason we came up with this intensive program whereby we overload the players while we also try to manage their recovery diet aspects of it." He concluded.

According to the Football Association of Malawi calendar, the Charity Shield is expected to be played on the weekend of 21 and 22 November 2020, before the league kicks off a week later.

