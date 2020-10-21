Namibia: Indoor Hockey League to Conclude This Weekend

Action in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League will conclude this coming weekend with exciting fixtures lined up for Saturday and Sunday.

Action will start on Saturday morning in the premier men's league with a match between fourth-placed Saints and the X Team, followed by a clash between BDO Wanderers and the X Team. In the men's premier reserve league, Wanderers will take to the court to face Sparta.

Also on Saturday in the Ladies 1 league, Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club (WOBSC) takes on Sparta, while Coastal Riders will square off against Wanderers in the ladies premier reserve league.

Meanwhile on Sunday in the premier men's league, WOBSC will go toe-to-toe with the X Team, while WOBSC will be in action against Sparta in the men's premier reserve league. Also on Sunday, the Ladies 1 league will see Sparta taking on Saints while the ladies premier reserve league will see WOBSC confronting Coastal Riders.

According to the league spokesperson, Jens Unterlerchner, all Covid-19 health and safety regulations will be enforced at the venue throughout the weekend and the wearing of masks and sanitising of hands will be mandatory, while only 50 spectators will be allowed into the venue.

"The Namibia Hockey Union understands that the health and wellbeing of our players and the community remains at the core of our decision making, and it is of utmost importance that players, officials and spectators adhere to these guidelines to ensure a safe and sustainable resumption of our sport.

The wearing of masks when not practicing or playing is compulsory. The maximum number of persons allowed is 50 at any given time, provided the facility is big enough and there is sufficient ventilation.

In the case of multi-sport facilities, the guidelines applied by the venue owner or club must be followed at all times. Social distancing rules should be followed at all times.

Toilets and general areas will be cleaned and sanitised regularly," he said.