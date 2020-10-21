Namibia: Nudo Sends Kandorozu Packing

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) yesterday announced it has severed ties with long-serving Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu whom the party accused him of de-campaigning ahead of next month's regional council and local authority elections.

The party has also recalled Kandorozu from his position at the regional council.

His dismissal follows shortly after he was banned about three months ago by the party from actively participating or contesting for any leadership positions within the party for two years after he was found guilty of having de-campaigned his party during last year's general elections.

"I want to inform our members publicly that the leadership of this party under my headship has decided to expel Mr Vetaruhe Kandorozu from this party with immediate effect," party president Utjiua Muinjangue told journalists yesterday.

"We simply cannot trust him any longer to represent Nudo's interest in that position."

She said since she took over the party presidency, the problem she has endured is that of Kandorozu, whom she defeated during the internal party congress last year.

"Kandorozu continues to show signs of bitterness and he did not take his defeat to me lightly at our congress of March 2019.

Indeed, a bitter pill for him to swallow until today," she said.

She said several attempts have been made since last year during the Presidential and National Assembly elections by Kandorozu and his group, calling themselves Nguramanga, to make the Nudo party ungovernable.

"Kandorozu spearheaded a dirty political campaign from within the party last year during the elections. It was the same Kandorozu who engineered a campaign and urged his supporters not to vote for me as Nudo presidential candidate but rather to vote for Dr Panduleni Itula during last year's elections," Muinjangue stressed.

On top of that, Muinjangue said they received recently an audio clip and other information in which Kandorozu is heard planning the demise of Nudo in Okakarara.

"Strategies are devised by Kandorozu and his team at "Ozombongarero zoutuku" (late-night meetings) how to work so that Nudo can lose the Okakarara constituency seat and he declared openly there that he will support an independent candidate against the party chosen candidate," she said. "I have a surprise for you; the same way I defeated you, our chosen candidate will defeat your independent candidate. Okakarara will remain under the leadership of Nudo come 25 November 2020," she said.

Kandorozu was suspended alongside Jackson Ngairo, as well as Ambrosius Mundjindjiri, who has registered as an independent candidate after he lost in the primary election to Ramana Mutjavikua to stand as the party candidate for Okakarara.

Kandorozu, who served as the Okakarara constituency councillor for the past 15 years, did not respond to messages sent to him, requesting his comment.