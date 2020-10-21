Namibia: Shalulile Primed for Lucrative Prizes

Brave Warriors star Peter Shalulile could be nearly half-a-million richer by the end of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards tomorrow evening.

The PSL on Tuesday announced the prize money for each category winner, with the 26-year-old in line for a share of the N$1,5 million in prize money to be awarded at the 2019/20 ceremony.

He is already guaranteed N$25 000 of the pot for his prolific form in front of goal for Highlands Park, which saw him end last term as top flight's joint top-scorer. He netted 16 times in the league and 19 overall to register his most potent season to date.

Shalulile faces tight competition from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, with whom he now shares a dressing room, and Kaizer Chiefs' frontman Samir Nurković for the footballer of the season award.

The prize is worth an eye-watering N$250 000.

One of the outstanding quartet is also likely to pocket the N$200 000 for players' player of the season at the annual event hosted to honour the stars of the final Absa Premiership season and the GladAfrica Championship.

With the Covid-19 restrictions still in place, the ceremony will be marked through a virtual press conference.

Zwane is favourite for the prizes after Sundowns won a historic domestic treble under Pitso Mosimane before his departure for Al Ahly.

Nonetheless, Shalulile hopes to go one better than compatriot Deon Hotto, who finished second to Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates.

Hotto (29), who joined Pirates in the close season, picked up the prestigious Kick Off Footballer of the Season prize for 2019 in the colours of now defunct Bidvest Wits.

Brave Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs legend Mohamed Ouseb is the only other Namibian to have won the accolade.

The PSL awards are valued as follows:

Footballer of the Season (R250 000); Absa Premiership Players' Player of the Season (N$200 000); Absa Premiership Coach of the Season (N$75 000); Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season (N$50 000); Absa Premiership Defender of the Season (N$50 000); Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season (N$50 000); Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season (N$50 000); Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season (N$50 000); Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season (N$50 000); MTN 8 Last Man Standing (N$80 000); Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament (N$200 000); Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player (N$50 000); Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament (N$150 000); GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer (N$50 000); Referee of the Season (N$50 000); Assistant Referee of the Season (N$40 000).