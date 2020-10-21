Namibia: Masilingi in Demand

Beatrice Masilingi has become hot property since her brilliant run at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on 3 October.

On that occasion the 17-year-old athlete blew an international field away to win the race in a stunning time of 50,99 seconds, which saw her reaching several milestones along the way.

It broke her previous personal best time of 52,19 seconds by more than a second, while she also set a new Namibian senior record, breaking Tjipe Herunga's previous mark of 51,24.

She also made an immediate impact on the global stage, setting the fastest u18 and u20 times in the world this year, as well as the fourth fastest senior time in the world.

That performance made the athletics world sit up and take notice of this young gem from Rundu, and she has since become hot property as her coach Henk Botha attested, at a training session in Windhoek last week.

"I think it has already changed her life and the telephone has not stopped ringing. I have an arrangement that everyone must talk to me first, because she is still only 17 years old and we don't want unnecessary people just contacting her," he said.

"I just had a very interesting conversation with the University of Oklahoma which wants to give her a full scholarship and we also got numerous calls from Europe. I even received a call from a radio station in Germany, so the name Beatrice Masilingi is currently knocking on doors," he added.

With that performance Masilingi also broke the Olympic Games qualifying time of 51,35, but with the qualifying period only starting in December, she will have to do it again. Botha, however, is adamant that she can repeat the feat.

"I'm sure she can qualify for the Olympics and I think we will see even better times from her early next year. We are planning to compete in some competitions in Namibia, South Africa or even Australia, and then in the northern hemisphere summer hopefully she will be invited to a Diamond League meeting, while we are also looking at the Continental Cup series. There's one in Australia in March that we are already busy negotiating about and we hope to compete at a few others, so I'm sure somewhere along the line we will see a decent time to qualify for the Olympics," he said.

Masilingi herself, was still amazed when thinking back about her performance.

"The race wasn't planned like that at all, we were actually just planning to break the 52-second barrier. I don't know what happened, but I think the race plan went well. I just hit it off from the beginning and kept going and when I reached the 150m mark I just hit back, so I think the strategy worked very well," she said.

"Everything just came as a big surprise and I certainly didn't expect to run such a good time. Sometimes you train so hard that you don't realise how much you are working, so if you do the work then everything just comes naturally. Initially I didn't know my time, but after a while I asked my coach and he said it was 50,99 and I couldn't believe it," she added.

Masilingi has now already started training towards her goal of qualifying for the Olympics and she believes she can do it.

"I think I can qualify for the Olympics, so I'm just preparing for that, that's my biggest goal and I think I will qualify," she said.

"I think I can go faster, it just depends on the ability of my body, I'm not sure, but I think I can go much faster," she added with a self-assured smile.