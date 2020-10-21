Namibia: Trustco in Talks for N$1.4 Billion From Private Equity Fund

21 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Trustco Group Holdings on Monday confirmed it is in negotiations with an international private equity fund for a debt facility of US$50 million (N$822 million) and an export credit facility to the amount of US$35.8 million (N$590 million). A statement from the Trustco Group noted the negotiations are connected to the development and expansion of the Trustco Resources Segment, with the emphasis on Meya Mining, which is the group's diamond mining asset in Sierra Leone.

"The term sheets contain warranties and due diligence processes, which are standard for transactions of this nature. Should the parties and their boards be satisfied with the outcome of the due diligence review, definitive agreements will be concluded," read the statement from Trustco spokesperson Neville Basson.

According to the statement, the combined facilities will ensure Meya Mining's initial mine configuration, targeting 360 000 carats per annum, is fully capitalised, thus enabling the mine to transition into commercial production within 18 months post-funding.

"For the first seven years, Meya Mining's mine plan will be focused on the depletion of the Meya River domain, from where the Meya Prosperity was unearthed, as it presents the highest geo-economical potential, based on the exploration results to date," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jan Joubert, Group Head of Trustco Resources, said: "This is the next step in the development of Meya Mining, the world-class diamond asset of Trustco and Germinate of Sierra Leone. Once these transactions are concluded the Trustco Resources segment will soon stand toe-to-toe with Trustco Financial Services in producing value for our shareholders across the globe".

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.