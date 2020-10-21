Zimbabwe: Three Bulawayo City Players Test Covid-19 Positive

21 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) side Bulawayo City has revealed that three of its players have gone into isolation after testing positive for coronavirus following tests done by the club in preparation for the resumption of training.

A total of 15 City players, technical team members, and the club's secretariat underwent Covid-19 PCR testing last Thursday afternoon courtesy of the Bulawayo City Council's health department.

Following the tests, City confirmed that three players have tested positive and are now self-isolating.

"Bulawayo City Football Club players and staffers undertook PCR testing on Thursday, 15 October 2020. From the exercise we are reliably informed by the City Department of Health Services that three tested positive and have been secured," Bulawayo Chiefs said in a statement Tuesday.

"In line with public health information data protection and data privacy and having taken into consideration, as we await the receipt of the official test results, we, therefore, are unable to disclose the names of the affected individuals."

City said the affected players have been encouraged to isolate for an unspecified period, meaning they will not be allowed to take part in preparations for the possible resumption of football activities.

"We have encouraged affected individuals to follow local protocols by self-isolating and working with health officials. As Bulawayo City Football Club, players remain at the centre of what we do and stand for as a club. We shall continue to follow Covid-19 protocols as guided by PSL regulations and emphasise mask-wearing at all times, social distancing, washing of hands with soap of alcohol-based detergents at our premises."

Bulawayo City decided to have their players tested in anticipation of returning to training after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) last Friday granted football permission to resume training on condition they met Covid-19 health regulations.

Only PSL teams, Women Soccer League teams, as well as national teams, were given the green light to resume activity. A mini-league concept has been proposed using the bubble idea, with activities to be strictly controlled.

Part of the regulations includes having players, technical teams, and support staff being tested for Covid-19 before resuming training.

Bulawayo City have returned to play in the PSL after winning the ZIFA Southern Region Division One Championship last year.

Amakhosi had been relegated from the topflight during the 2018 season before bouncing back at their first attempt.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.