Zimbabwe: Stop Giving Cops Bribes - Kazembe

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has blamed citizens who opt to pay bribes to police officers as contributing to factors that fuel corruption in both the force and country.

He made the observation while responding to questions at Tuesday's post-cabinet media briefing in Harare.

Kazembe had been asked what the government was doing to end rising cases of corruption involving police officers during the current Covid-19 lockdown period.

The include bribe-taking by police from people trying to avoid arrest for not wearing face masks.

Face masks are mandatory for every person in a public space.

However, Kazembe was informed by the media that police officers were accepting as little as US$2 to release people for not wearing face masks or breaching the Covid-19 regulations that include an 8 pm to 6 am curfew.

"We are doing our utmost but what I want to make very clear is that corruption is not committed by one person. It takes at least two people and the other person is probably us," Kazembe said in response.

"The police cannot corrupt themselves. I am kindly asking the citizenry to stop corrupting the police, we are the ones who are paying the police (bribes).

"Why are we paying them? Report them, no one is above the law. Let us all police the police and let us stop corrupting them."

Kazembe added citizens had a right to video record bribe-taking officers for further disciplinary action.

He added: "I am sure you have realised these days even the police are getting arrested. These days with the gadgets we have you can simply record a police officer who is asking for a bribe."