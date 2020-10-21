Namibia: Swapo Takes On Geingob Detractors... Ruling Party Reacts to 'White' Comments Fallout

Namibian Presidency
Namibian President Hage Geingob.
21 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

The ruling party Swapo has dismissed criticism by the opposition leaders against its president Hage Geingob over racial slur against white people last weekend.

In a strongly-worded statement issued on Monday, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa said criticism against Geingob's racial remarks regarding the alleged declaration of war by white Namibians will "only be entertained by political opportunists".

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Republican Party (RP) have criticised Geingob, who is also the head of State, for his alleged threat against white Namibians.

"We cannot receive lessons from political parties like the DTA/PDM that assisted with the oppression, injustice and denigration of black people in collusion with an illegal Apartheid government," Shaningwa said.

"The Swapo party cannot receive lessons from Henk Mudge of the Republican Party, who, without any condemnation, spoke at length a few weeks ago in voice note about how white people should mobilise against the Swapo party."

While launching the party's campaign at the weekend in Windhoek, Geingob expressed his concern about white voters registering in big numbers and that they have seemingly declared war against the ruling party.

The Legal Assistance Center (LAC) noted that Geingob's remarks violate the provision of the Racial Discrimination Prohibition Act 26 of 1991 which forbids any person from publicly using any language with intent to threaten or insult any person or group of persons on the ground that such persons belong to a particular racial group (section 11(1) (a).

"No person is above the law, including the President," LAC director Tony Hancox said.

She said if Geingob wants to criticise voters who hold a particular point of view, he is welcome to do so - but he is not free to base that criticism on race.

"Every Namibian citizen has the constitutional right to participate in peaceful political activity intended to influence the composition and policies of the government, to form and join political parties and to participate in the conduct of public affairs - whether directly or through freely-chosen representatives," she said.

Shaningwa claims there are detractors who were hoping "Swapo will enter the 2020 regional and local authority elections divided."

"Our detractors were hoping that our party will field candidates without due regard for renewal in terms of youth," she said.

The official opposition, PDM, on Monday filed a complaint with the Ombudsman against Geingob for his alleged intimidation and victimisation of white Namibians.

In filing the complaint, the party's vice-president, Jennifer van Den Heever, stressed "PDM will never allow any section of Namibians to be victimised."

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.