Namibia: National Housing Enterprise Donates to Marginalised Community

21 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paulina Moses

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has reached out to the San community in Omuthiya by donating beds and mattresses.

The donation of one double bed, eight single beds and mattresses came about after Omuthiya mayor Katrina Uusiku requested donations from good Samaritans.

"As you can see, we built them a temporary house which we call 'eeumbo lombili' (house of peace). We have been running up and down, looking for donations. We want to thank NHE. We have received beds and mattresses now but we still need blankets for them," said Uusiku. Oshikoto governor Penda Ya Ndakolo also applauded the gesture and advised recipients to make good use of the beds and should call on his office should they require repairs.

"I am thankful to be called to witness this donation. Thank you, NHE; your work is visible. You are doing a wonderful job. Do not give away the beds, as this will disappoint us.

"It may result in the donors stopping to give us more donations if they find out that you give the beds away and are again sleeping on the floor," said Ya Ndakolo.

"We do not have beds. We sleep on the hard and cold floor. I went to the office of the marginalised people, pleading for assistance. We are very happy about the beds. May God bless them," said a joyful Helena Shitaleni, one of the beneficiaries.

