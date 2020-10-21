Namibia: Soldier's Murder Case Moved to Next Year

The Katutura Magistrate's Court has postponed to next year the case of an officer of the Namibian Defence Force who was arrested for shooting and charged for the murder of a civilian during a joint law enforcement operation.

The case was deferred due to incomplete police investigations.

Making an appearance before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo, Mulele Darrel Nyambe whose case was on the court roll for a preliminary plea was informed that investigations have not been completed.

According to prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo, the State anticipated investigations would be finalised before Nyambe's scheduled court appearance yesterday, but such was not the case.

During the previous proceedings, the prosecution informed the court the ballistics report was still pending. Furthermore, the photo plan of the scene's reconstruction was yet to be obtained too.

The court postponed the matter to 28 January 2021 to allow investigations to be completed. The court, however, made it a final remand for investigations.

The order to extend Nyambe's bail till his next court appearance was made. Nyambe is charged with a count of murder for the death of 32-year-old Benisius Kalola. He allegedly shot Kalola in Katutura in September 2019.

Kalola succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. Police reports at the time stated that Kalola was shot with an AK-47 in the back, just a couple of metres away from his family home near Single Quarters. This happened after a hot pursuit of Kalola by the armed NDF members.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na