Namibia: Neff Contests 8 Local Authorities

The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) national coordinator, Kalimbo Iipumbu, is optimistic his party is going to perform well in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections, scheduled for next month.

Kalimbo has said the party will field candidates in eight local authorities in Opuwo, Oshikuku, Oshakati, Ongwediva, Ondangwa, Windhoek, Swakopmund and Aroab.

For the regional council election, NEFF will only contest in Oshikango constituency in Ohangwena region and Elim in Omusati region.

"We are ready; those are the local authorities we want to target. This is a Namibian party and we are looking back to the 2019 elections. You can see the diversity of our party. After we obtain seats, councillors will have the responsibility to constitute branches from regional assemblies. We don't want to rush things," Kalimbo said.

NEFF will officially launch its election campaign on Saturday in Oshakati. "We are waiting for our president [Epafras Mukwiilongo] to launch our election campaign and then it will be rolled out in all constituencies and local authorities they are contesting." The opposition lawmaker has highlighted the party was unable to field candidates in all 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities "because the election process is a very expensive exercise".

The party will use its resources to educate its members and supporters to understand the party's ideology of economic freedom fighters, Kalimbo said.

- anakale@nepc.com.na