Namibia: Youth Centre Without Water for Months

Shinyungwe — The Linus Shashipapo Youth Centre in Ndiyona constituency of the Kavango East is still without water.

This has been for almost a year since a borehole, which supplies the centre was severely damaged by lightning in November 2019.

The situation has affected operations at the youth centre that provides various services to the youth and the general public.

A staff member told New Era that the problem persists despite calls for help from the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service.

The youth ministry is the custodian of the centre situated 123km east of Rundu. Without water, staff and visitors are forced to use nearby bushes when nature calls, the official said.

"We use to carry water containers to work daily. Hygiene is a problem especially in the wake of Covid-19, when we are required to always wash our hands as well as keep surfaces clean at all times," said the official who requested anonymity.

In the meantime, staff members are appealing to the youth ministry to make arrangements with NamWater for the centre to be connected to a water pipe nearby.

The centre also accommodates the Shinyungwe circuit office of the ministry of education.