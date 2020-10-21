Namibia: Otjinene Man Hacked to Death

A 25-year-old man was hacked to death in the district of Otjinene on Saturday following a fight that started at a local bar.

The victim who has been identified as Josef Gariseb died on the spot after a 37-year-old enraged suspect pulled out a panga and slashed him in the head with it.

According to the police, a fight erupted between Gariseb and the suspect after he allegedly insulted him.

The two were allegedly seated at a bar on the night in question.

"The fight was stopped, and both the suspect and the victim left going in different directions. However, around 12h30, it is alleged that the victim met with the suspect at a certain house at Epukiro where the quarrel continued," explained Shikwambi.

She further explained that the victim threw a stone at the suspect and the argument resumed. During the squabble, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The suspect allegedly left the scene and went home only to return with a panga.

He allegedly confronted the victim, pulled out the machete and hacked him on the head, causing his instant death.

The suspect has been arrested and is facing a charge of murder. Police investigations are ongoing in the matter.

The police in Rehoboth have arrested a 47-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death on Sunday.

According to the police, the couple was out drinking in Block E when an argument started between them. The couple continued arguing when they got home and the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased twice in the chest with a knife.

The victim died on the spot. He has been identified as Goliath Shikongo (32).

The police are yet to find out what was the reason behind the argument as investigations continue in the matter.