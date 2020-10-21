Uganda: Chinese, Ugandans Fight Over Karuma Dam

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's biggest power project, the 600MW Karuma Hydropower Dam on River Nile, appears to be in trouble amidst allegations of shoddy works, breached contracts, verbal fights, and even accusations of sabotage.

In the fight, the Chinese contractors, Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, and the Minister of Energy, Mary Goretti Kitutu, appear to be on one side and the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL) on the other.

UEGCL accuses the Chinese contractors, Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, of doing a shoddy job because they employ incompetent and inexperienced staff with questionable levels of workmanship as senior managers on the Karuma project.

UEGCL says the Chinese have failed to comply with the international standards and the technical specifications for the dam as stated in the Employer's Statement of Requirements for Karuma HPP. UEGCL wants them removed from the project and replaced with engineers and managers who know their job. It says if the Chinese are not removed, there is danger of risk to safety, increased costs of the project, and damage and malfunction of equipment.

The biggest defects and non-compliance to contract specifications they are fighting over concern mainly the electro-mechanical installations.

In a February report, the Deputy Chairperson of the Karuma Hydropower Plant Project Steering Committee, John Berry, pointed out that Karuma Dam has unacceptable cabling work, corroded runners and turbine shafts, and unacceptable brake dust collection systems.

"My findings indicate a potential delay in commissioning of the units and a consequent delay in the commissioning of the power station if urgent action is not taken by the EPCC to correct the cable non-conformance," Berry, who is a former general manager of the 250MW Bujagali Hydropower Dam, wrote.

"Parts of the cabling installation is not in compliance with any international standards, (and) presents a risk to persons and reliability risk to the units," he added.

But in a comprehensive report written in February, the UEGCL CEO, Harrison Mutikanga, noted more defects in civil and hydro-mechanical works and the operation and maintenance (O&M) manual.

Civil defects include the out-of-tolerance spillway, unsafe access to pressure shafts, and powerhouse floors that are not separated to improve fire safety. Defective hydromechanical works include corrosion damaged blades of runners and shafts among others.

"The materials used to manufacture the shafts and runners need to be investigated," Mutikanga notes in a letter to the Permanent Secretary of Minstry of Energy, Robert Kasande.

Mutikanga says he wants Sinohydro to bring in people with adequate experience, who appreciate quality workmanship, and will work in a determined way to complete construction of the dam.

"The current site team has not demonstrated the objectivity and will to address the non-conformances with due urgency," Mutikanga writes.

Mutikanga also wants the Government of Uganda to summon the bosses from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd headquarters in China to intervene in the crisis at Karuma.

Museveni shifting positions

But the Minister of Energy, Mary Goretti Kitutu on June 18 wrote back to the Chief Executive Officer of UEGCL, Harrison Mutikanga, that the contract should be completed and commissioned before November 30, 2020, as agreed.

"The contractor (Sinohydro) has presented the progress on the works and appears impressive," she wrote.

She added a threat: "There will be no extension of the contract again. You should also be mindful that any contract that supports the achievements in the NRM Manifesto should be handled with utmost urgency or it may be taken as sabotage to the NRM agenda.

"Therefore, as I prepare to brief His Excellency the President on the project and its commissioning, it will be important that we all work towards finalising this project."

In her letter, the Minister also listed the complaints the Chinese have against their Ugandan counterparts.

President Yoweri Museveni who is usually the final decision-maker in such cases appears to be swinging from one side to the other.

Latest reports indicate that Museveni on Oct.10 met at State House with officials from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, the Ministry of Energy, and UEGCL among others over the issue.

Details from the meeting are scanty but the President appears to once again want the Chinese to fix the defects on Karuma Dam before it is commissioned and handed to UEGCL for operation and maintenance.

Earlier, in an Aug.13 communication to Energy Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu, Museveni had directed that the Chinese "expeditiously carry out all the critical remedial works before commissioning and takeover." He also directed that the Project Manager and Senior Construction Management staff of Sinohydro Corporation Ltd be immediately replaced.

Museveni also told Kitutu to stop encouraging the Chinese to attempt to solve the technical problems at Karuma with her ministry and instead allow the Chinese engineers to resolve the technical issues with their Ugandan counterparts from UEGCL.

"The EPC contractor (Sinohydro Corporation Ltd) should be instructed to discuss technical issues with the Owner's Engineer and not the Ministry of Energy," Museveni directed.

Over a month later, nothing has changed at Karuma and word has been circulating that Museveni has in fact allowed the dam to be commissioned and handed over without the defects being fixed. If the information The Independent has from the Oct.10 meeting is accurate, Museveni wants the defects fixed first before the Chinese handover the dam.

Chinese defy orders

But the Chinese ignored the letter and continued working without supervision yet as far back as December 18, 2019, the Project Steering Committee had sent a letter to the Chinese contractors of Sinohydro instructing them to stop all inspection and testing of electrical installations at the dam until the defects are satisfactorily corrected.

The Project Steering Committee which comprises technical people such as engineers and non-technical people, is supposed to offer strategic guidance to the project managers.

President Museveni in 2016 appointed former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Badru M.Kiggundu, to lead the Project Steering Committee with Berry as deputy chairperson. The committee has members from the ministries of Energy and Mineral Development, Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and heads of UEGCL and the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company limited (UETCL).

Top 7 Best Car Manufacturers Of All Time

Learn more→

brainberries

brainberries

The team issued the order after a joint inspection of the dam and confirmation of the defects on Dec. 02, 2019. The inspection team comprised the Project Steering Committee, UEGCL staff, the government consultant on the project, technically called the Owner's Engineer -AF Consult Switzerland Ltd, and officials of Sinohydro.

Also, in various back-and-forth correspondences seen by The Independent stretching back two years ago, all groups in the fight appear to agree on one thing: that Karuma Dam has widespread defects and breaches of specifications which if not fixed put the safety, reliability, and durability of the plant at risk.

They are, however, fighting over when the defects should be fixed. Apparently the Chinese contractors, Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, insist that the defects being pointed out cannot compromise the operation and safety of the dam and, therefore, can be corrected during the Defects Liability Period, after the dam has been commissioned.

The main consideration of the Chinese appears to be time and continued delay of handing over the project to the Uganda government.

In a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of UEGCL, Harrison Mutikanga, the Minister of Energy, Mary Goretti Kitutu on June 18 said the Chinese accuse the UEGCL team of "deliberate lack of enthusiasm for the project to be completed on time."

Kitutu said the Chinese also accuse the government of making deductions on the contracted money, converting the lump sum contract into part payments for only completed work, and refusing to pay for works already done.

Karuma HPP is a US$1.7bn project jointly funded by the Government of Uganda (15%) and a China Loan from EXIM Bank (85%).

Early this year, there were media reports that the Chinese contractor had asked for Shs615bn extra money to work on the completion of the project but the government had refused to cough it. The government reportedly said it would accept extending the project timeline but the Chinese have to bear any extra cost.

Proscovia Margaret Njuki, the Board Chairperson for UEGCL at the time said that was the agreement.

According to Kitutu, however, the Chinese also accuse UEGCL of delaying to approve drawings and methodology, and failing to complete acquisition of land for the transmission lines. The 400kV Karuma - Kawanda line, the 400kV Karuma - Olwiyo line, and the 132kV Karuma - Lira line are being constructed by UETCL.

"You are required to give a response to these issues to my office within one week from now," the minister told Mutikanga.

The Chinese appear to have a point because when it started on December 16, 2013, Karuma Hydropower Project was supposed to be a 60-month project ending in December 2019. That means that project, which is located on the Nile River in Kiryandongo District in central-northern Uganda, 110km downstream of Lake Kyoga, and 270km from Kampala, is now 10 months late.

Over this period, the commissioning date has been pushed three times.The commissioning of Karuma was extended for the third time in January this year. The date set then was November 2020 and it might pass without the Chinese contractor delivering the Engineering, procurement, construction and commissioned (EPCC) project that was agreed. The commissioning dated had earlier been pushed from December 2019 to July 2020 and later to November 2020.

The delay of the date of commission of Karuma has previously prompted queries from the Auditor General's office.

A lot of government national development planning has been pegged on completion of the Karuma Dam. Power generated from it is expected to drive the social economic transformation of the country by offering cheaper, reliable electricity for industrialisation agenda and job creation.

According to projections, Karuma's 600MW will create a huge bump in Uganda's target of having 1,300MW installed electricity generation capacity by 2023. The Chinese are anxious because, according to them, the physical progress of the project was 98.5% complete as at March 31, 2020.

According to them, the Electro-mechanical works that are causing problems are 18.46% complete out of the 18.79% design quantity.

But as long as the cause of the delay can be blamed on them, then they have to bear the cost of the delay. That is why they want the project to be handed over and they, hopefully, fix the detected defects later.

Meanwhile, the Project Steering Committee which oversees the project on behalf of the government, the managers of UEGCL who will take over running of the dam after it is commissioned, and the government's hired consultant on the project, all insist that the Chinese must repair the defects before the dam is declared completed.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Project Steering Committee, John Berry, in a report says the Chinese have previously forced the government to accept shoddy work after promising and failing to fix detected defects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He specifically mentions the cracks that were in 2016 detected on the concrete spillway of the dam. He says years later, the spillway has not been repaired and is currently impossible to repair owing to the river diversion.

"This situation should not be allowed to be repeated," he says and adds that the government needs to take drastic measure; including asking for the replacement of the senior Chinese managers on the Karuma project.

The cracks at Karuma hydro power dam were discovered after about 30% of the civil works had been done in 2016 but they remain unresolved to date.

Joint Technical Committee intervenes

In May 2020, a Joint Technical Committee again wrote to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Robert Kasande, insisting that the defects are fixed before the Chinese is handed over the dam to the Ugandan team from UEGCL.

"The JTC (also) considered that it is prudent practice by EPC (Engineering , Procurement, and Construction) contractors to rectify non-conformances and/or defects identified during the construction phase before project commissioning," the JTC wrote. The Joint Technical Committee comprises members from the Energy ministry, UETCL, UEDCL, and ERA.

The JTC said the evident refusal of the Chinese contractor to fix the defects "raises a concern on the motivation behind the contractor's approach to the contract obligations."

In its report, the JTC also said it had communicated to the Chinese and UEGCL staff about the importance of proper communication and civilized behaviour in a project of the magnitude of Karuma HPP.

The JTC said it is Ok for the Chinese contractors and UEGCL engineers to have technical engagements about the defects on the dam but they should desist from unnecessary verbal exchanges.

"From the review of correspondence between OE, UEGCL, and EPCC, JTC observes that OE and EPCC acknowledged remedial works required before December 2019 but because of poor relationship, the egos are high and this has affected timely rectification of non-conformances.

"The breakdown in communication and the apparent animosity between some staff of the OE and those of the EPC contractor is detrimental to the smooth and timely rectification of the reported non-conformances of the entire project," the JTC says.

Quick facts about Karuma dam

-December 15, 2013: Construction starts

-December 2019: Official commissioning date

- July 2020: New suggested date for official commissioning

-November 2020: Latest date set for official commissioning

-November 2020: Last deadline for dam's completion

-US$1.7bn: Cost of the project

-Project 98.5% complete as at March 31, 2020