Zimbabwe: Marketers Indaba Kicks Off

21 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The 2020 edition of the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) convention began today in the resort town of Nyanga under a hybrid set up which includes both physical and virtual participants with focus on businesses embracing digital marketing.

The convention, set to end this Friday is the biggest gathering of marketers and related professionals in Zimbabwe namely Marketing Executives, Digital Marketers, Sales and Customer Service personnel as well as Public Relations executives..

"This year's conference is unique because we have participants following from home and others onsite due to the effects of Covid 19 pandemic," said MAZ Corporate Communications Manager, Auxilia Katongomara.

Industry and Commerce minister, Hon Dr Sekai Nzenza will officially open the convention tomorrow.

The Convention is running under the theme; 'Marketing 5.0: Reconfiguring Business in the New Normal'.

It will kick off with a session on Building Teams: Inclusivity and Diversity by renowned human capital practitioner Nyasha Mutsai.

Tomorrow, Maxine Bolt, the chief executive officer of Famous Digital Media will lead a session on leveraging Digital Channels and Social Media for Business Growth and UK based worldwide though leader on Brand Storytelling, Professor Earnest Kadembo will speak on Brand Management: Power of Story Telling in the New Normal.

The conference will put emphasis on the need for companies to switch to digital ways of doing businesses going into the future.

"As MAZ we have a saying that if your business is not online then it does not exist. Both established and small businesses are competing for clients online. You have more people selling their goods and services on online platforms and social media because the drive is towards digital marketing," said Katongomara.

