Zimbabwe: Fake Doctor Nabbed At Parirenyatwa Hospital

Operatives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for posing as a medical doctor without qualifications.

The imposter, Admire Chisi of Zimre Park, was arrested at Parirenyatwa hospital where he has been carrying out his 'duties' since April this year.

According to a source at the hospital, Chisi was stationed at casualty department and had been performing duties that include surgeries and prescribing medications to unsuspecting patients since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"He has been reporting for duty since April, I think he took advantage of the crisis at the hospital fleecing patients of their money," said a source.

The matter came to light after Chisi failed to answer questions from qualified doctors who had observed anomalies in his conduct and alerted the police. After a lengthy investigation, the fraudster admitted he had no qualifications.

"Qualified doctors doubted his credentials after he failed to answer simple medical questions which led to the police being alerted," said the source

Nurses at the institution at one point doubted his conduct but would dismiss it as a mistake.

"At times he would write a prescription with an overdose of drugs but we would take it as a mistake which we would rectify," said a nurse at the hospital.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals public relations officer, Linos Dhire said the hospital would be issuing a statement in relation to the matter while efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.