Nigeria: Sports Ministry to Spend N1.805 Billion On Refreshment, Travels

19 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Abuja — Despite the ongoing protest by the Nigerian youths across the country, demanding for good governance and end to wastage in public offices, the federal ministry of Youth and Sports Development is expected to spend the sum of N1,805,892,962billion on refreshment, travels and miscellaneous in the 2021 fiscal year.

LEADERSHIP Sports noted that the amount is part of the N181, 104, 352, 485billion allocated to the ministry from the N13.08trillion appropriation bill for 2021 before the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

A breakdown of the amount showed that the sum of N231,553,012million was allocated to travels and transportation while N1,425,339,307billion will be spent on miscellaneous and N148,000,643million on stationeries.

Further analysis revealed that the sum of N24.156m will be spent on refreshment in entertaining the minister, permanent secretary and their guests in the forthcoming fiscal year, while N33.966m was earmarked for honorarium, sitting allowance, publicity and advertisement respectively. The ministry also plans to spend N7.038m on medical, postage and courier services in the coming year.

Other areas expected to take the chunk of the allocation of the ministry include: staff welfare, annual budget expenses and administration, which has N169.163m, while N44.397m will be spent on promotion, recruitment and appointment.

The ministry is also expected to spend N229.376m on monitoring and evaluation, N24.600m on budget implementation assessment and N20 million for upgrading the ministry's website.

Also, for the year in view, another whopping N180 million has been earmarked for the payment of outstanding judgement debt and implementation of Nigerian Youth Employment Action on Plan (NIYEAP).

This is in addition to N56.366m and N38.982m proposed for general maintenance services, fuel and lubrication by the ministry.

