Nigeria: #EndSARS - Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Other International Celebrities Condemn Shooting of Protesters

International celebrities, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and several others have condemned Tuesday night's massacre at the Lekki toll gate.

The army opened fire on thousands of protesters demanding sweeping police reforms who gathered at the Lekki venue Tuesday evening, defying a curfew announced earlier by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The American rapper, Minaj, tweeted that she is praying for the young Nigerians who stood their ground against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS

Writing on her official Instagram handle, music star, Rihanna, praised Nigerians for their courage despite the tough times.

"I can't bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet. It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria. It is unbearable to watch," said Rihanna.

Beyonce, who was repeatedly called on by Nigerian stars, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa, finally broke her silence on social media on Wednesday morning.

The influential singer said she was heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria.

"We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change," Beyonce continued. "We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you."

Over the past few weeks, demonstrators have been taking to the streets daily to protest against police brutality in Lagos and while also protesting SARS amid claims of kidnapping, harassment, and extortion," the singer tweeted.

She also called for donations to the #EndSARS movement to be made to The feminist coalition and Connected Development.

The #EndSARS protest which began over two weeks ago has so far attracted several international human rights activists and personalities.

Black Lives Matter activist, Shaun King, who uses social media to promote social justice causes, shared real time updates on the Lekki toll killings on his Instagram handle.