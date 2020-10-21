Kenya: Odibets Revamps Virtual Betting Platform

Nairobi — Kenya's leading betting firm Odibets has revamped its virtual betting platform Odileague, which now boasts several games from various leagues including the Kenya Premier League.

Virtual betting is where customers can place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

The football matches are 'real' but much shorter, so you don't have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end like a normal football match.

Matches in Odileague usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds. Another feature on the new Odileague that is set to excite punters is instant resulting in matches.

On the all-new Odileague one can win up to one million shillings depending on the bets they place.

Early last month, Odibets launched an all new user-friendly app that included a welcome package that came in form of a bonus. The Odibets betting app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips and light and dark mode options.

The app also pushes instant notifications on games that punters have placed their bets on.