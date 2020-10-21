Kenya: Odibets Revamps Virtual Betting Platform

21 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's leading betting firm Odibets has revamped its virtual betting platform Odileague, which now boasts several games from various leagues including the Kenya Premier League.

Virtual betting is where customers can place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

The football matches are 'real' but much shorter, so you don't have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end like a normal football match.

Matches in Odileague usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds. Another feature on the new Odileague that is set to excite punters is instant resulting in matches.

On the all-new Odileague one can win up to one million shillings depending on the bets they place.

Early last month, Odibets launched an all new user-friendly app that included a welcome package that came in form of a bonus. The Odibets betting app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips and light and dark mode options.

The app also pushes instant notifications on games that punters have placed their bets on.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.