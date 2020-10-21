Kenya: 'Ghost' Replaces Kimanzi as Harambee Stars Head Coach

Nairobi — Barely 24 hours after announcing that Francis Kimanzi had vacated his role as the Harambee Stars head coach 'on mutual consent' Football Kenya Federation on Wednesday announced Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's return to the national team.

Mulee who heads the Liberty Sports Academy makes a return to Harambee Stars after 10 years, having last coached the team in 2010 and resigned after the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

He will be the national team coach for the next three years.

"He will release his new technical bench in the next coming days. We have not time to waste and soon he will unveil the squad for the Comoros game. He has been there done that, won titles and now we have faith in him," Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa stated.

Mulee, while accepting the role said; "I thank the President for having faith in me. We had a very lengthy discussion as to what the ambitions of the Federation are after the elections. After seeing working conditions are favorable I said it is a good thing. It is a difficult task ahead playing Comoros back to back but very important,"

"But with the team that I saw against Zambia, there is every possibility that we can go back to AFCON," stated the new tactician.

The tactician who has not coached a top-flight team since then was unveiled on Wednesday morning with a task of leading Harambee Stars back to the Africa Cup of Nations. Before 2019, Mulee was the last tactician to lead Stars to the AFCON in 2004.

Apart From the national team, Mulee has also coached Tusker FC winning the league three times, Rwanda's APR and Tanzania's Yanga.